Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.88 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

