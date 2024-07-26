Pitcairn Co. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Trading Up 3.0 %

PLUG opened at $2.40 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

