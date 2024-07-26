Pitcairn Co. Makes New $676,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

