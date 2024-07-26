Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE E opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

