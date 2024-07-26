Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LNTH

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.