Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

