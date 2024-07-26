Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 1,168,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. DA Davidson raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

