Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 329,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

