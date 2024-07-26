Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.480-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

PII stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

