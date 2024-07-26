Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.98.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.