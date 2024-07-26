Prom Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $125.56 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00010190 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $125.56 million and $1.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,526.53 or 1.00011998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00072132 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.89148479 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,294,268.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

