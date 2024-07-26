ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. 108,156,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 133,960,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

