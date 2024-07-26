ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.97. 108,156,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 133,960,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.