ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Shares Down 16.8%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
