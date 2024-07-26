Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.55, but opened at $71.00. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 42,255 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.