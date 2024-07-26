Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William D. Waddill Sells 8,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 770,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,622. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,694,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

