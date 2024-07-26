Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 3.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. 28,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 788,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.13.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
