Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 3.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. 28,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 788,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.