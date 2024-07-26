PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 74741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.