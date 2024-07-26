PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 74741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.
PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
