Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 318,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

