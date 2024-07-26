Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.73 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.72 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average of $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.