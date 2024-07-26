Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Lifted by Cormark

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Celestica in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion.

Separately, CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

TSE CLS opened at C$70.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$86.89.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total transaction of C$1,035,092.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$655,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

