Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issued By Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

