Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

