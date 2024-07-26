Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Ranpak’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 23,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.39. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ranpak

About Ranpak

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.