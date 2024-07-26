Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.