RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

RBB stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $427.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.