RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ROLL opened at $284.12 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.49.
About RBC Bearings
