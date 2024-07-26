Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $11.28 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

