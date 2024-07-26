Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $11.28 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
