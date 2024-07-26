Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

RF stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

