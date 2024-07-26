Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.7 %

XRAY opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.