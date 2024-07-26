Resources Connection, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 515,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RGP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.