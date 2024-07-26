Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.