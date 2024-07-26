Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 754,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,510. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.