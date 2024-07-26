REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Dividend of $1.48

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.4799 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 152,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,944. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

