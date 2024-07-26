REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.09 (NASDAQ:FEPI)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0888 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $13.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 304,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $57.29.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
