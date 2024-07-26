Ric Smith Sells 14,583 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 6,314,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.