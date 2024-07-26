Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.