Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,085.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,231.67 or 0.99911841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00180445 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,061.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.