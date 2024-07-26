Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

