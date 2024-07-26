Robert W. Baird Cuts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

