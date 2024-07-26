Robert W. Baird Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $155.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

