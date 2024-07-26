Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $244,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.38. 1,456,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

