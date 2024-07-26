Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,364 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,804 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZimVie by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 294,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 410,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

