Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.05. 1,874,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,542. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.