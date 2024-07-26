Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,500 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock worth $27,162,851 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

