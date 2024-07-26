Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.