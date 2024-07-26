Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

