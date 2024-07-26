Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.