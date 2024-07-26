Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.7 million.

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 333,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,483. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

