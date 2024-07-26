Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.58 and its 200 day moving average is $545.30. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

