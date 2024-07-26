Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PSQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 762.28% and a negative net margin of 674.94%.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

PSQ Stock Performance

PSQH stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.40. PSQ has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PSQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

