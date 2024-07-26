Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading Up 17.8%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Up 17.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

